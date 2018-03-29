University of Florida Pays $67K For White Nationalist Event - Higher Education


University of Florida Pays $67K For White Nationalist Event

March 29, 2018 | :
by Associated Press


GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The University of Florida has paid a local county government more than $67,000 to cover security costs for a speaking event last fall featuring white nationalist Richard Spencer.

The Gainesville Sun reported Wednesday that UF sent Alachua County a check for $67,461.11 that school officials felt covered costs for the event. The county previously billed UF $302,000.

Protesters’ chants drowned out Spencer’s message Oct. 19. He called the protesters “babies” and “pathetic” before ending the event early.

The Sun has estimated the event’s total cost at about $793,000. Spencer and his group paid $10,500. The city of Gainesville says it spent about $224,000 on the event, while the Florida Highway Patrol spent $266,000

Gov. Rick Scott had declared a “state of emergency” over worries that the event would spark violence.

