No Men Allowed: UVM Hosts Women-Only Debate Championship - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

No Men Allowed: UVM Hosts Women-Only Debate Championship

April 3, 2018 | :
Email
Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint


by Associated Press


The first rule of a North American debate tournament to be held in Vermont this weekend: No men allowed. 

Some 150 debaters from 18 schools across the U.S. and Canada will compete in the special tournament, which is designed to be a safe space for women who complain of bias when they debate against men.

Although some men will be allowed to serve as judges, organizers say the tournament at the University of Vermont offers women a chance to hone their speaking and arguing skills and gain confidence and friends without being subject to sexism.

“There is also a lot of sexual predation that happens in the debate community,” said UVM debate director Helen Morgan-Parmett. “The tournament, I think, provides a safe space where people feel they are debating other women, and their bodies aren’t necessarily on display.”

College debating is one of the few intercollegiate competitive activities in which women and men compete directly against one another. While some women do win, the debaters say they have to be that much better than men to overcome bias on the part of many judges. And they point to statistics that show they are less likely to reach the top echelons of the activity.

“Like with a lot of collegiate activities, debate has a tendency to be male-dominated,” said UVM sophomore debater Miranda Zigler of Boston.

The UVM event will be run using the British Parliamentary debating style, in which participants learn the topic they will be debating only 15 minutes before the competition begins. More traditional college debate, known as policy debate, uses a set topic for the entire season and the debaters must be ready to argue for or against. Both formats are judged by a panel.

Collegiate debate began to grow after World War II, and for the first decade or so men and women debated separately. That began to change in the late 1950s and early 1960s but, still, few women signed up, said Dallas Perkins, former debate coach at Harvard University and now spokesman for the National Debate Tournament held earlier this month in Wichita, Kansas.

Women have broken through to the top ranks: Two of the final four debaters at the national tournament this month were women.

Georgetown debate director Mikaela Malsin, whose team lost in the finals this year and who coached one of the women, said she hadn’t heard of the women’s debate tournament. She said college debate is prone to the same sexism and misogyny that pervades American culture, and that far more men than women compete.

“We want it to be more inclusive and more accessible on its own terms rather than retreating or creating a separate space,” Malsin said. “I certainly think there is value to that kind of thing, but, like I said, I don’t think it would catch on quite as much in the policy world for the reason that I think women and people of color primarily want to keep pushing back and continue to elevate or improve the activity from within.”

What has evolved into the North American Women’s and Gender Minorities Debate Championship being held in Burlington this weekend began in Canada in the 1990s. It disappeared for several years but was revived in 2009, said Sarah Sahagian, the program director for the nonprofit group Speech and Debate Canada.

Even though women have made progress, the separate space is still needed, she said.

“I think even when I was a participant, there were women who did well, there were women who won things, but on average, the average female debater did not do as well. Disproportionately, male debaters did better,” she said.

The first women’s debate championship in the United States was held at UVM in 2015. The last two years, it was back in Canada. Organizers now hope it can remain an annual event, alternating between the two countries.

The women at UVM recognize the women-only tournament can make them targets of people who feel they are asking for special treatment, but say it’s good to raise awareness of the issue.

“I think there is just no bad publicity,” said UVM debate coach Stela Braje, “especially if you’re trying to make a point.”

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 University Recovers Stolen Black Rhino Horn The University of Vermont has recovered a black rhinoceros horn with a potential street value of more than $100,000 that was stolen from a locked storage room on campus last year, the school announced Tuesday.  Police received a local tip that...
Technology, Ties to Slavery Among ACE Meeting Topics WASHINGTON — Higher education leaders and stakeholders gathered for the 100th annual meeting of the American Council on Education (ACE) to share ideas and best practices revolving around the most pressing issues institutions face today.  Notable c...
Report: Women Need Additional Degree to Attain Equal Pay Although women have surpassed men in educational attainment, they still earn 81 cents for every dollar earned by men, according to a new study from researchers at Georgetown University. Released on Tuesday, the Georgetown Center on Education and t...
2 Colleges Probing White Supremacist Signs BURLINGTON, Vt. — Officials at the University of Vermont and St. Michael’s College say they are investigating white supremacist signs and stickers that are being posted around the colleges’ campuses.The University of Vermont said last week that sig...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Vice President for Student Affairs
Austin Peay State University
Assistant Professor of Counselor Education
Alvernia University
Chief Compliance, Ethics, and Risk Officer
University of Central Florida
Director of Research and Technical Services
Columbia University - Dept. of Biological Sciences
Director of Student Affairs, Adminstrative and Business Services
The University of Maryland Baltimore County
Associate Vice President and Dean of Students
University of Iowa
Program Coordinator for Mississippi Teacher Corps
The University of Mississippi
Vice President of Financial Services, CFO
Indian River State College
Asst Vice President for Diversity and Inclusion
Coastal Carolina University
Director of Admissions Recruitment and Retention
Western New Mexico University
President
Tennessee College of Applied Technology
Senior Movement Faculty
University of North Carolina School of the Arts
Tenure Track Faculty Positions
University of South Carolina
Seminary President
Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary
Director of Student Intercultural and Inclusion Services office
Coastal Carolina University
Director of Residence Life
University of Alaska Anchorage

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Arthur Ashe, Jr. Sports Scholars
Issue Date: 04/05/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 03/15/2018

Diverse Champions Tribute
Issue Date: 04/19/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 03/29/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Is your campus environmentally friendly?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>