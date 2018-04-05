Illinois Governor Donates ‘Godfather’ Papers to Dartmouth - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Illinois Governor Donates ‘Godfather’ Papers to Dartmouth

April 5, 2018 | :
Email
Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint


by Associated Press


SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has donated his collection of “The Godfather” author Mario Puzo’s papers to his alma mater, Dartmouth College.

The New Hampshire school says in a news release it was “an offer they couldn’t refuse,” echoing one of the movie’s famous lines.

The 50 boxes of papers donated by Rauner and his wife Diana will be housed at the college’s Rauner Special Collections Library. They include draft manuscripts, correspondence and other records from the novelist and screenwriter’s career.

Among the papers are notes between Puzo and “The Godfather” director Francis Ford Coppola, and Puzo’s program from the Academy Awards when the movie won best picture.

The school will display select papers starting Thursday through June 30. In the meantime, an archivist will prepare the collection for research use.

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Renowned Social Justice Expert Is Optimistic About the Possibilities Maya Wiley came to understand social injustice at a young age, partly by listening directly to the stories of poor Black women on public assistance in her hometown of Washington, D.C. As the daughter of Dr. George Alvin Wiley — a trained chemist a...
Legacy Preferences Challenged at Elite Schools BOSTON — Students and alumni at some of the nation's top universities are urging their schools to reconsider admissions policies that give an edge to relatives of alumni. Campus groups for first-generation and low-income students at 12 elite u...
3 Dartmouth Professors investigated for Sexual Misconduct The New Hampshire Department of Justice on Tuesday announced an investigation of alleged sexual misconduct by three Dartmouth College professors. New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald explained in a statement that the investigation wi...
Dartmouth Considers Boosting Undergraduate Enrollment CONCORD, N.H. — Dartmouth College is considering increasing the number of undergraduate students by as much as 25 percent in a bid to expand the institution’s reach. The college has formed a task force that will soon begin examining the issue and ...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

LGBTQ+ Director
Western Washington University
Director Military & Veteran's Affairs
Tennessee Tech University
Senior Graphic Designer
Carleton College
Director of Student Life & Davis Student Ctr
The University of Vermont
Visiting Assistant Professor
Hamilton College
Assistant Professor, Teaching Stream - Mathematics
University of Toronto Scarborough
Director of Artist Engagement
Sphinx Organization
Asst or Assoc Prof - Racism/Health Tenure-eligible
Univ of Washington School of Public Health

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Arthur Ashe, Jr. Sports Scholars
Issue Date: 04/05/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 03/15/2018

Diverse Champions Tribute
Issue Date: 04/19/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 03/29/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Does your college campus offer free or reduce tuition to the children of employees?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>