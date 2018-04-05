University Police Shoot Student Wielding Metal Pipe - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
University Police Shoot Student Wielding Metal Pipe

April 5, 2018 | :
by Associated Press


CHICAGO — Officials say a University of Chicago police officer responding to a call about a burglary shot and seriously wounded a student who was wielding a metal pipe.

The Chicago Tribune reports that university officials said in an email that three university officers responded just before 10:15 p.m. Tuesday in the city’s Hyde Park neighborhood.

The officers encountered a male student breaking car and apartment windows with a long metal pipe. The email says the student charged at police when they ordered him to drop the pipe.

One of the officers fired, hitting the student in the shoulder. The student was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Chicago police and the university’s Department of Safety and Security are investigating. The officer has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

