Cultural Diversity Highlights 2018 List of Guggenheim Fellows

by Diverse Staff


The John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation announced Thursday its 2018 recipients of annual Guggenheim Fellowships, with a total of 173 being awarded in the United States and Canada across the fields of science, scholarship, writing and the arts.

Among recipients is Dr. Carol C. Anderson, an African-American historian and Charles Howard Candler Professor and Chair of African American Studies at Emory University. She won a fellowship in constitutional studies, and her research has long focused on the making and unraveling of policy and racial inequality and how racism affects the policymaking process.

Anderson’s most recently published book, White Rage: The Unspoken Truth of Our Nation’s Divide, was a New York Times best-seller and won the 2017 National Book Critics Circle Award for Criticism. The book, an explanation of policy responses to African-American political and economic advancement, also was recognized as one of the best books of 2016 by The New York Times, Washington PostBoston GlobeSt. Louis Post-Dispatch and the Globe and Mail.

Anderson has another book scheduled to be released in September that examines a related issue. One Person, No Vote explores the impact on African-American voter participation of a 2013 Supreme Court ruling that made significant changes to the Voting Rights Act.

Edward Hirsch, president of the Guggenheim Foundation, described the winners of the 94th annual competition as “the best of the best” in a news release announcing the prestigious awards. “It’s an honor to be able to support these individuals to do the work they were meant to do,” he said.

More than 3,000 hopefuls applied this year.

