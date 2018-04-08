Howard University Students End Sit-In Protest - Higher Education


Howard University Students End Sit-In Protest

April 8, 2018 | :
by Associated Press


WASHINGTON — The occupation of a university administration building in Washington, D.C. by students making demands to school officials has ended.

News outlets report Howard University students and officials announced Friday afternoon a deal ending the protest that began March 29. Parts of the agreement include students will be involved in reviewing the adequacy of on-campus housing, officials will consider not increasing undergraduate tuition for 2019-2020 and formation of task forces to address sexual violence and other issues.

Students also demanded university President Dr. Wayne A.I. Frederick resign. University Board of Trustees member Marie Johns says the board continues to support Frederick.

The sit-in started amid Howard announcing March 28 that six employees were fired last year for “gross misconduct and neglect of duties” after a two-year investigation during which school officials discovered that financial aid money had been misappropriated over a nine-year period.

