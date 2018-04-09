Ohio State Revokes Bill Cosby’s Honorary Degree Amid Retrial - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Ohio State Revokes Bill Cosby’s Honorary Degree Amid Retrial

April 9, 2018 | :
Email
Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint


by Associated Press


COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State University has revoked an honorary degree awarded to Bill Cosby when he spoke at commencement in 2001.

University trustees on Friday approved rescinding the degree for the 80-year-old comedian, whose retrial in a sexual assault case began Monday with opening statements in suburban Philadelphia.

An Ohio State spokesman says Cosby has, by his own admission, violated the university’s principles and values.

This is the first time Ohio State has revoked an honorary degree. It adds to the list of schools that have revoked honorary degrees for the comedian in the past few years.

Cosby’s retrial involves a woman who says he drugged and assaulted her in 2004. Cosby says the encounter was consensual.

His first trial ended in a hung jury.

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Black Male Students Find Common Bond The plight of Black males continues to take center stage at institutions such as The Ohio State University, which hosted its 13th annual National Black Male Retreat over the weekend. The gathering, which drew more than 120 Black male college stude...
University Overrules Staff Vote to Revoke Trump’s Degree BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Lehigh University's board of trustees will not revoke President Donald Trump's honorary degree after nearly two-thirds of the school's faculty voted to do so. The board issued a statement Friday saying it is committed to demonstra...
Foundation Offers Recent Graduates $5,000 to Move to Ohio City The city council of Hamilton, Ohio has unanimously endorsed a plan that will offer a $5,000 “reverse scholarship” to assist with student loan payments for recent college or trade-school graduates willing to move there. Funding for the “Talent Attr...
College Named for John Glenn Honors Widow’s 98th Birthday COLUMBUS, Oh. — Admirers of Annie Glenn watched a videotaped 98th birthday tribute to her online and leave the widow of astronaut John Glenn well wishes. A spokesman for the John Glenn College of Public Affairs at Ohio State University says facult...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

LGBTQ+ Director
Western Washington University
Director Military & Veteran's Affairs
Tennessee Tech University
Senior Graphic Designer
Carleton College
Director of Student Life & Davis Student Ctr
The University of Vermont
Visiting Assistant Professor
Hamilton College
Assistant Professor, Teaching Stream - Mathematics
University of Toronto Scarborough
Director of Artist Engagement
Sphinx Organization
Asst or Assoc Prof - Racism/Health Tenure-eligible
Univ of Washington School of Public Health

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Diverse Champions Tribute
Issue Date: 04/19/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 03/29/2018

Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month
Issue Date: 05/03/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 04/12/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Does your college campus offer free or reduce tuition to the children of employees?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>