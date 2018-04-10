Shatner to Give Commencement Address at Rhode Island School - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Shatner to Give Commencement Address at Rhode Island School

April 10, 2018 | :
Email
Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint


by Associated Press


EAST GREENWICH, R.I. — Capt. Kirk is beaming down to a Rhode Island college this spring to deliver the commencement address.

The New England Institute of Technology announced Monday that actor William Shatner, best known for his portrayal of Capt. James T. Kirk on the original “Star Trek” television series, will address students at the East Greenwich school’s graduation ceremonies on May 6.

The school says Shatner’s “message will be one of hope in a time of change as he encourages students to be alert to opportunities in a rapidly changing world.”

In addition to “Star Trek,” Shatner starred in the TV show “T.J. Hooker” and won Emmys and a Golden Globe for his work in “The Practice” and “Boston Legal.”

The ceremony will take place at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence.

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Chance the Rapper to Address Dillard University’s 2018 Grads Grammy Award-winning artist Chance the Rapper will deliver this year's commencement address to graduates of Dillard University in New Orleans. The school's 82nd Commencement ceremonies for more than 200 graduates will be held Saturday, May 12, at ...
Selecting Commencement Speakers: A Political Minefield In this hyper-polarized environment, students in the class of 2018 may find themselves without a commencement speaker who has strong views on political or social issues. Many administrators are struggling to identify orators who will be welcomed by t...
Another DeVos Commencement Invitation Meets Resistance Days after University of Baltimore (UB) president Kurt L. Schmoke announced that U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos would serve as the school’s fall commencement speaker, thousands of students, several local representatives and UB alumni have ex...
Controversy Commences at Bethune-Cookman Bethune-Cookman University rocketed to the forefront of conversation about commencement speakers this spring with the announcement Monday that Education Secretary Betsy DeVos would headline its event in Daytona Beach, Fla., next week. “Much like D...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

LGBTQ+ Director
Western Washington University
Director Military & Veteran's Affairs
Tennessee Tech University
Senior Graphic Designer
Carleton College
Director of Student Life & Davis Student Ctr
The University of Vermont
Visiting Assistant Professor
Hamilton College
Assistant Professor, Teaching Stream - Mathematics
University of Toronto Scarborough
Director of Artist Engagement
Sphinx Organization
Asst or Assoc Prof - Racism/Health Tenure-eligible
Univ of Washington School of Public Health

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Diverse Champions Tribute
Issue Date: 04/19/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 03/29/2018

Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month
Issue Date: 05/03/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 04/12/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Does your college campus offer free or reduce tuition to the children of employees?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>