Vandalized Jewish Books Replaced at University

April 11, 2018
by Associated Press


BELLINGHAM — Seven books that vandals damaged with anti-Semitic messages have been replaced at Western Washington University in Bellingham.

KOMO-TV reports approximately 250 people attended a reshelving ceremony Tuesday in Wilson Library to showcase the new books that were purchased and donated to replace the ones that were damaged.

About 120 books donated and bought after the vandalism will soon be added to the library’s shelves as university police investigate who was responsible for what happened.

The university also said someone recently drew a swastika on a poster outside a faculty member’s office in the communications building.

