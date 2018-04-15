NYC College Alumna Shows Up for Reunion at 103 - Higher Education


NYC College Alumna Shows Up for Reunion at 103

by Associated Press


NEW YORK — Florence Zimmerman showed up for a reunion of hundreds of her fellow Hunter College alumnae — at age 103.

The retired New York City judge joined former students Saturday at the school on Manhattan’s Upper East Side that is part of the City University of New York. She was the oldest of a group of alumnae ages 66 and up.

Zimmerman finished college in 1937 and later was one of the first female graduates of New York Law School. She then served as president of the New York Women’s Bar Association.

Hunter president Jennifer Raab joined the women celebrating their years at Hunter.

Zimmerman was presented with a framed photo of herself as a student. She says Hunter prepared her “very, very well” for a professional life.

