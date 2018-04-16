Marshall, WVU Law School Launch Consumer Rights Project - Higher Education


Marshall, WVU Law School Launch Consumer Rights Project

April 16, 2018 | :
by Associated Press


HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall University is launching a joint project with West Virginia University College of Law to provide consumer-related information for people in West Virginia.

Each school received $1 million to implement the programs. The Joint Consumer Assistance Project was established by lawyers involved in a consumer class-action case from funds not claimed by class members.

Clarksburg consumer attorney David J. Romano was a lead counsel in the case. He said in a news release from Marshall that the project will establish and maintain a website with consumer information and tips and references to laws and regulations to help West Virginia residents with consumer issues.

Also planned is the development of an interactive website to help people who must represent themselves in consumer disputes, due to cost.

