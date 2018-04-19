Syracuse University Fraternity Suspended for Racist Videos - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up

Syracuse University Fraternity Suspended for Racist Videos

April 19, 2018
by Associated Press


SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A university in upstate New York has suspended a fraternity over videos showing racist and sexist behavior.

School officials say the videos involved members of the Syracuse University chapter of Theta Tau, a professional engineering fraternity.

The school’s chancellor, Ken Syverud, described the behavior in the videos as racist, anti-Semitic, homophobic, sexist and hostile to people with disabilities. He said the videos were turned over to the school’s Department of Public Safety for possible disciplinary or legal action.

The Post-Standard reports the university held a gathering Wednesday to promote “community dialogue.”

Theta Tau said it’s investigating the allegations. It said the behaviors described were not representative of its “very diverse organization.”

On Tuesday, California Polytechnic State University suspended all fraternities and sororities after photos surfaced showing fraternity members in blackface.

