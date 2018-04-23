Norovirus Confirmed After 100 College Students Fall Ill - Higher Education


Norovirus Confirmed After 100 College Students Fall Ill

April 23, 2018 | :
by Associated Press


DANBURY, Conn. — Health officials have confirmed that norovirus sickened about 100 students at Western Connecticut State University and prompted the school to close for the day for disinfecting.

State Department of Public Health officials said Monday that testing confirmed norovirus, which is a highly contagious bug that causes diarrhea, nausea, muscle pain, vomiting and other symptoms.

University officials said both campuses in Danbury are closed Monday as maintenance crews clean and disinfect school buildings. About 5,700 students attend WCSU.

Health officials are urging students and staff to frequently wash their hands with soap and water and, if they have symptoms, to avoid certain activities including preparing food for others and working in day cares, health care facilities and restaurants.

