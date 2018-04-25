Report: New Mexico Public College Enrollment Dropping Fast - Higher Education


Report: New Mexico Public College Enrollment Dropping Fast

April 25, 2018 | :
by Associated Press


SANTA FE, N.M. – A recent decline in enrollment at New Mexico public colleges outpaced nearly every state in the nation.

An association of state higher education agencies says enrollment dropped by nearly 5 percent at New Mexico public colleges for the school year that ended in June 2017.

Statistics compiled by State Higher Education Officers Association show that the only greater decline in full-time student enrollment was at South Dakota public colleges.

New Mexico’s nonpartisan Legislative Finance Committee highlighted the enrollment decline in a Tuesday report.

New Mexico’s 24 public colleges and universities offer some of the lowest average tuition rates in the country. More than 10 percent of the state’s annual fund goes toward higher education, and state lottery proceeds offset some in-state tuition.

