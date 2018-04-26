College Newspapers Across U.S. Campaign to Secure Their Future - Higher Education


College Newspapers Across U.S. Campaign to Secure Their Future

April 26, 2018 | :
by Associated Press


College journalists are speaking up for themselves in a campaign to combat some of the same forces battering newspapers across the country.

As ad revenue plummets, college editors have suffered in relative silence. Some have taken to crowdsourcing sites while others have relied on alumni donations to help keep papers afloat.

Still, students have been forced to make decisions to downsize operations, shutter offices or re-affiliate with universities.

A Save Student Newsrooms movement has emerged as concerns mount about freedom of the press on college campuses.

Through social media campaigns, awareness events and editorials, more than 100 college newsrooms across the U.S. used their platforms Wednesday to speak to the issues student papers confront today. They are seeking to show why it’s important they remain viable and independent.

The effort and underlying problems have garnered the attention of national professional media, including The Nation.

