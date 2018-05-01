Connecticut University Officials Charged with Assault - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up

Connecticut University Officials Charged with Assault

May 1, 2018 | :
by Associated Press


NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — The official who oversees student conduct at a Connecticut university has been charged with choking, threatening and using duct tape to bind a woman in his home.

Christopher Dukes, director of the Office of Student Conduct at Central Connecticut State University, is free on $450,000 bond after his arrest last week on charges including assault, kidnapping and breach of peace.

The 45-year-old Hartford man appeared in court Monday and had his case continued until May 7. He is under GPS monitoring and has been ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.

Dukes has been placed on leave by CCSU, where he oversees the university’s student code of conduct, including academic honesty, sexual misconduct and substance abuse.

Neither Dukes nor his attorney responded to questions outside of court.

