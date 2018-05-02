University of Tennessee Chancellor Being Forced Out of Post - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

University of Tennessee Chancellor Being Forced Out of Post

May 2, 2018 | :
Email
Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint


by Associated Press


KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee chancellor Beverly Davenport is being forced out of her post, less than 1-½ years after she took over.

UT President Joe DiPietro announced Wednesday that Davenport’s term will end July 1. His letter to her cited “numerous areas of unsatisfactory performance.”

DiPietro says Davenport is being placed on administrative leave with pay until June 30 and then will be reassigned as a faculty member in the university’s college of communication and information.

DiPietro says he’s disappointed to make the change, but adds it is “in the best interests of the university.”

Davenport was hired as Tennessee’s chancellor in November 2016, taking over in February 2017. Her tenure included a tumultuous football coaching search that resulted in the removal of athletic director John Currie, who was hired by Davenport.

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Longtime Costume Designer Leaves University, But Not Theater KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Costume designer Marianne Custer has wrapped actors in plastic wrap, cracked open a VCR for costume parts and sewn fake hair into bonnets. Over four decades, Custer has done wonders with fabric, feathers and quick changes that r...
Increasing Role Models, Fostering Community for Women in STEM A mentoring program created by women engineering students at Georgia Institute of Technology to train and empower the next generation of girls in science, technology, engineering and mathematics is bearing fruit, underscoring the importance of foster...
$300K Raised for University’s LGBT Center NASHVILLE, Tn. – The University of Tennessee at Knoxville’s chancellor has drawn scrutiny during a Republican-led legislative meeting for attending a fundraiser that generated $300,000-plus for the school’s LGBT center. The Vol Means All group...
Central Michigan University President Steps Down After an eight-year tenure, Dr. George Ross will resign from the presidency at Central Michigan University in July. Dr. George Ross Ross, who became the university’s 14th president in 2010, made the announcement Monday on the university’s webs...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

President Kennesaw State University
President Texas A&M University-Commerce
Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Elizabeth City State University
Director of Residential & Community Life Bridgewater College
Executive Director, MA LIbrary System Massachusetts Library System
Director of Athletics & Student Life Parkland College
University Advancement St. Lawrence University

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month
Issue Date: 05/03/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 04/12/2018

Most Promising Places to Work in Community Colleges
Issue Date: 05/17/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 04/26/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Are you happy with who your institution selected to deliver the commencement address?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>