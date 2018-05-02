Yale Rescinds Honorary Degree It Awarded Bill Cosby - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Yale Rescinds Honorary Degree It Awarded Bill Cosby

May 2, 2018 | :
Email
Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint


by Associated Press


NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Yale is rescinding the honorary degree it awarded Bill Cosby, joining numerous other universities in revoking honors following the comedian’s sexual assault conviction.

Yale announced Tuesday that the university’s board of trustees had voted to rescind the honorary degree it awarded Cosby in 2003. The school says it’s committed to both “the elimination of sexual misconduct and the adherence to due process.”

Jurors in Pennsylvania convicted Cosby last Thursday of drugging and molesting a Temple University employee at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

Even before the verdict, more than 20 colleges and universities across the U.S. had revoked honorary degrees from Cosby in light of the allegations against him. Others including Temple, Johns Hopkins University and Carnegie Mellon University revoked honors afterward.

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Michelle Obama, De Niro, Zendaya Fete College-Bound Kids PHILADELPHIA — Michelle Obama told college-bound Philadelphia high school seniors Wednesday about when she applied to universities. Her counselor advised her not to set her sights too high and warned that some of the schools on her list were out of h...
Cosby Verdict Historic for Women, People of Color, Diversity Words of contrition? Bill Cosby’s lawyer says he’ll appeal the comedian’s convictions. But in these dark hours after the verdict, alone in his Pennsylvania residence, his tracking device on, do you think the man formerly known as “America’s Dad,” ...
Bill Cosby Isn’t a Victim April is replete with monthly observances that range from the mundane to the profound. April is National Straw Hat Month and National Soft Pretzel Month. We celebrate diversity via Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month, National Thai Month and Black ...
Cosby Conviction Dismantles Legacy, Dismays Scholars Actor Bill Cosby, whose stellar show-biz career took off as a stand-up comedian, elevated African-Americans on television in the 1980s by using his fame and wealth to promote education and support for historically Black colleges and universities. ...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

President Kennesaw State University
President Texas A&M University-Commerce
Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Elizabeth City State University
Director of Residential & Community Life Bridgewater College
Executive Director, MA LIbrary System Massachusetts Library System
Director of Athletics & Student Life Parkland College
University Advancement St. Lawrence University

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month
Issue Date: 05/03/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 04/12/2018

Most Promising Places to Work in Community Colleges
Issue Date: 05/17/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 04/26/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Are you happy with who your institution selected to deliver the commencement address?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>