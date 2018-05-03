College Student Killed After Falling from Party Bus, Being Hit By Cars - Higher Education


College Student Killed After Falling from Party Bus, Being Hit By Cars

by Associated Press


A 20-year-old college student was killed after reportedly falling out of an emergency window on a party bus in North Carolina.

Polly Miranda Rogers was riding in a Charlotte Party Charter at around 10:30 Tuesday night when she fell out of the window and then was hit by two vehicles, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

Rogers was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the bus had left the campus of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, where Rogers attended, and was headed to a bar.

Company owner Victor Rabb told WBTV there were about 55 to 60 people on the bus when the trip started at UNCC’s campus. He believes someone pulled the emergency handle, opening the window.

Rabb said that he has temporarily suspended operations due to the incident.

“I don’t know what could have been done differently,” Rabb told WFAE. “It’s something that’s never happened before.”

Authorities are still investigating. So far, no charges have been filed.

Rogers was a sophomore at the university and was studying special education.

She was also a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority. According to a GoFundMe page created to help cover her funeral expenses, Polly was “an emerging leader” in the sorority and “one of the friendliest people you would ever meet.

“She could always be found in the common areas of the house greeting sisters after their day at classes and making sure their day was going well. She will be missed fiercely,” her sorority sisters wrote.

