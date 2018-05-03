Detroit Medical Center, University End 100-Year-Old Ties - Higher Education


Detroit Medical Center, University End 100-Year-Old Ties

May 3, 2018 | :
by Associated Press


DETROIT – The Detroit Medical Center and Wayne State University’s medical school are severing their nearly century-old partnership.

DMC announced Wednesday that it wouldn’t be renewing its longstanding contract with the nonprofit Wayne State University Physician Group. The nonprofit employs nearly 300 doctors who teach and conduct research at the university while providing specialty care at DMC hospitals, which are owned by Dallas-based Tenet HealthCare.

The contract is set to expire after May 15. The two institutions have had a strained relationship for years over disagreements on finances and contracts.

University President Dr. M. Roy Wilson says he was surprised by Tenet’s decision to dissolve the partnership, starting with physicians.

