OSU Names Scholar Moore Vice Provost for Diversity, Inclusion :

The Ohio State University has named Dr. James L. Moore III, a prominent researcher and scholar, as its next vice provost for diversity and inclusion.

Moore – the Education and Human Ecology’s Distinguished Professor of Urban Education and executive director of the Todd Anthony Bell National Resource Center on the African American Male – has served as interim vice provost and chief diversity officer since last May.

“I am elated to be appointed the vice provost for diversity and inclusion and chief diversity officer at The Ohio State University,” said Moore in an interview with Diverse. “This position gives me the opportunity to leverage extant research with current relationships and past leadership experiences to advance inclusive excellence throughout the institution and beyond.”

With Dr. Michael V. Drake at the helm, OSU continues to position itself as a leader in promoting diversity and inclusion among top research institutions, particularly among African-American students.

In a letter to the college community, OSU’s executive vice president and provost, Dr. Bruce A. McPheron, praised Moore’s leadership skills.

“During the past year, he has served as the university’s primary thought leader on diversity and inclusion matters related to faculty, staff, students, and the community and has helped develop and implement the strategic diversity vision for the university,” said McPheron, adding that Moore provided oversight of 20 programs and initiatives and managed a budget of over $10 million.

“In gathering feedback about Dr. Moore’s progress in his interim role, we are pleased to learn that the university community and the broader external community, including the national community, support our permanent appointment of Dr. Moore to this pivotal role.”

Moore is the right person for the job, said those who know him.

“Dr. Moore has been a luminary in higher education, specifically in the areas of diversity and inclusion,” said Dr. Juan E. Gilbert, The Banks Preeminence Chair in Engineering at the University of Florida. “His appointment as the vice provost for diversity and inclusion and the university’s chief diversity officer at The Ohio State University demonstrates OSU’s commitment to excellence by appointing one of the nation’s foremost leaders on this subject.”

A native of Lyman, S.C., Moore earned his bachelor’s degree from Delaware State University and his Ph.D. in counselor education from Virginia Tech.

Last year, Moore was included in the 29th edition of the South Carolina African-American History Calendar, placing him in the company of other well-known South Carolinians who have been recognized, such as Ronald McNair, Althea Gibson, James Brown and the Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr.

Moore is the author and editor of numerous books and peer-reviewed journal articles.

“Dr. Moore’s work and vision are uniquely suited for addressing a myriad of challenges affecting The Ohio State University and the nation concerning diversity, equity and inclusion,” said Dr. Lamont A. Flowers, the Distinguished Professor of Educational Leadership and executive director of the Charles Hamilton Houston Center at Clemson University.

Flowers, Gilbert, Dr. Jerlando F. L. Jackson, of the University of Wisconsin-Madison and Dr. Chance W. Lewis of the University of Charlotte have shared a friendship with Moore since their days as graduate school students.

In 2014, Diverse highlighted the bond between the five men in an article titled “Brothers Bound by Passion for Research on Black Male Experience.”

For Jackson – the Vilas Distinguished Professor of Higher Education and director and chief research scientist at Wisconsin’s Equity and Inclusion Laboratory at the University of Wisconsin-Madison – OSU’s decision to place Moore at the helm of their diversity efforts is significant.

“During a time when institutions of higher education struggle to find senior-level leadership for campus inclusion, Ohio State University had the luxury to have an international leader on campus who was willing to answer the call,” said Jackson, who has partnered with Moore for the past seven years in planning the International Colloquium on Black Males in Education. “Without question, he has been a chief advocate for the institution, and a stellar example across the nation and abroad regarding strategic diversity leadership.”

