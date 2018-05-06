Pennsylvania College Receives Threat From Islamic State Supporter, School Says - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Pennsylvania College Receives Threat From Islamic State Supporter, School Says

May 6, 2018 | :

by Associated Press


An eastern Pennsylvania college says the FBI is investigating an online threat against the campus by someone claiming loyalty to the Islamic State.

Lafayette College said shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday that “an extensive room-by-room search” of the Easton campus turned up “no malicious or hazardous materials.”

Officials said someone claiming to be a male student Saturday night threatened an attack with “pipe bombs, pressure cookers and nail bombs,” saying his faith had been ridiculed.

Lafayette said it was working with police and the FBI to determine the threat’s legitimacy. Officials asked students to stay where they were and those off campus to stay away while the threat was assessed.

College president Alison Byerly said no lockdown was initiated and students were free to leave buildings if they wished.

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 NCAA Governors Accept Basketball Panel’s Proposed Reforms The NCAA Board of Governors is reported to be assessing their rules after unanimously voting Wednesday to accept the recommendations of a special panel that proposed drastic changes to college basketball. Condoleezza Rice flanked by members of th...
Congressmen Urge Schools to Sever Ties With Chinese Institute Four Texas universities recently were urged by their representatives in Congress to severe ties with the Chinese government-funded Confucius Institute. U.S. Reps. Michael McCaul, R-Austin, and Henry Cuellar, D-Laredo, sent a bipartisan letter to T...
Autopsy Set for College Student; Official Blames Head Injury EASTON, Pa. — An autopsy was scheduled Wednesday for a freshman lacrosse recruit at a private Pennsylvania college who died after being found unconscious near a dorm over the weekend. Police in Easton have only said that 19-year-old McCrae William...
Lafayette College Professor Goes on Hunger Strike Over Tenure Denial EASTON, Pa. ― A professor at a Pennsylvania college says he’s on a hunger strike over the denial of his application for tenure. Juan Rojo announced his plan during a faculty meeting on Tuesday and says he expects to continue teaching at Lafayette ...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

President Kennesaw State University
President Texas A&M University-Commerce
Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Elizabeth City State University
Director of Residential & Community Life Bridgewater College
Executive Director, MA LIbrary System Massachusetts Library System
Director of Athletics & Student Life Parkland College
University Advancement St. Lawrence University

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Most Promising Places to Work in Community Colleges
Issue Date: 05/17/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 04/26/2018

Active Duty Military Education
Issue Date: 05/31/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 05/10/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Are you happy with who your institution selected to deliver the commencement address?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>