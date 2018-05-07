University Pulls Convicted Sex Offender’s Artwork from Show - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up

University Pulls Convicted Sex Offender’s Artwork from Show

May 7, 2018 | :
by Associated Press

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — A Maine university has removed artwork from a campus gallery upon learning the artist of the three works is a convicted sex offender.

The University of Southern Maine removed the works by Bruce Habowski when a relative of one of his victim’s called to complain. The Portland Press Herald reports a criminal background check shows Habowski was convicted of unlawful sexual contact in 1999 and served six months in jail.

USM says the paintings were removed after receiving a complaint about the artist, not the content of the art.

Habowski says he was disappointed the exhibition was getting negative attention because of his paintings.

Curator Janice Moore says she is angry about the art being removed, and says the removal of the paintings amounts to censorship.

