Community College Classes Resume After Shooting Threat :

HOUSTON – Houston Community College Central Campus will reopen for business as usual Wednesday after it was closed Monday and Tuesday while authorities investigated a shooting threat made on social media over the weekend.

Finals will resume as scheduled with the exception of the Monday, May 7, exams, which are postponed to Friday, and the Tuesday finals, now scheduled for Thursday.

“It was my decision to close the campus for the last two days,” said HCC Chancellor Cesar Maldonado. “It was a decision made out of an abundance of caution and concern for everyone’s safety and based on input from law enforcement and my leadership team.”

On Sunday, HCC decided to close the campus to allow HCC police to put in place heightened security measures in response to the shooting threat.

In addition to the extra precautions at Central Campus, HCC will continue to provide additional security at each of its other campuses while the matter is under investigation.

HCC is working in partnership with local and federal agencies to identify the source and the veracity of the threat and asks anyone with any information that may help to contact the college police at 713-718-8888.

“We also ask that any information of a suspicious nature, no matter how small or large, always be relayed to HCC PD immediately. If you see something, say something,” said Maldonado.

“I want to thank all of the local law-enforcement agencies that have played a role in responding to this situation,” said HCC Police Chief Greg Cunningham. “There will be increased police presence around Central Campus. With the security plan we have in place, we are ready for students to return and focus their attention on final exams.”