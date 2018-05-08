Community College Classes Resume After Shooting Threat - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Community College Classes Resume After Shooting Threat

May 8, 2018 | :
by Diverse Staff

HOUSTON – Houston Community College Central Campus will reopen for business as usual Wednesday after it was closed Monday and Tuesday while authorities investigated a shooting threat made on social media over the weekend.

Finals will resume as scheduled with the exception of the Monday, May 7, exams, which are postponed to Friday, and the Tuesday finals, now scheduled for Thursday.

“It was my decision to close the campus for the last two days,” said HCC Chancellor Cesar Maldonado. “It was a decision made out of an abundance of caution and concern for everyone’s safety and based on input from law enforcement and my leadership team.”

On Sunday, HCC decided to close the campus to allow HCC police to put in place heightened security measures in response to the shooting threat.

In addition to the extra precautions at Central Campus, HCC will continue to provide additional security at each of its other campuses while the matter is under investigation.

HCC is working in partnership with local and federal agencies to identify the source and the veracity of the threat and asks anyone with any information that may help to contact the college police at 713-718-8888.

“We also ask that any information of a suspicious nature, no matter how small or large, always be relayed to HCC PD immediately. If you see something, say something,” said Maldonado.

“I want to thank all of the local law-enforcement agencies that have played a role in responding to this situation,” said HCC Police Chief Greg Cunningham. “There will be increased police presence around Central Campus. With the security plan we have in place, we are ready for students to return and focus their attention on final exams.”

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Shooting Threat Closes Houston Community College Campus HOUSTON—For the second day in a row, the Houston Community College Central Campus will be closed due to a shooting threat made on social media over the weekend. Neeta Sane The anonymous threat didn’t name an individual, nor was it specific to ...
As a Black Female College Professor in Texas, Should I Get a Gun? When I return to the University of North Texas for the fall semester, I’ll have no way of knowing who is carrying a firearm. As of August 1, students, faculty and staff with concealed weapon permits may carry guns on public university campuses under ...
NRA Leader Praises Liberty U. for Allowing Concealed Carry LYNCHBURG, Va. ― The CEO of the National Rifle Association is praising Liberty University for allowing qualified students to carry concealed handguns on campus. Wayne LaPierre said Liberty was one of the safest places in the country at the college’s...
Arkansas State: Lockdown Sparked by Student Video Project JONESBORO, Ark. ― Arkansas State University students working on a video project sparked reports of armed men near the student union on Sunday, leading to a lockdown of about an hour at ASU’s Jonesboro campus. The university sent an emergency alert...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

President Kennesaw State University
President Texas A&M University-Commerce
Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Elizabeth City State University
Director of Residential & Community Life Bridgewater College
Executive Director, MA LIbrary System Massachusetts Library System
Director of Athletics & Student Life Parkland College
University Advancement St. Lawrence University

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Most Promising Places to Work in Community Colleges
Issue Date: 05/17/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 04/26/2018

Active Duty Military Education
Issue Date: 05/31/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 05/10/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Are you happy with who your institution selected to deliver the commencement address?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>