Mexican Authorities Dispute U.S. College Student Was Murdered :

BOSTON – The family of an American college student who died on spring break in Mexico says he was murdered, but Mexican authorities say that’s untrue.

The Mexican government told The Boston Globe Monday that Amherst College senior Andrew Dorogi was found dead on train tracks in Mexico City on March 15. The government says because his body did not have “signs of violence, physical aggression or defending wounds,” murder has been ruled out.

The 21-year-old Dorogi, of Cleveland, was an economics major and a member of Amherst’s football team.

His family said last week he was murdered and Mexican investigators were dragging their feet.

Investigators with the Mexico City attorney general’s office have offered to meet with the family to provide explanations and show them video.

College officials said the death was not a suicide.