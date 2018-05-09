David Hogg Is Postponing College to Push Gun Control - Higher Education


David Hogg Is Postponing College to Push Gun Control

May 9, 2018
by Associated Press

PARKLAND, Fla. — Marjory Stoneman Douglas student David Hogg says he wants voters to know which lawmakers are backed by the National Rifle Association before the mid-term elections.

The #NeverAgain leader and high school senior says he’s postponing college for a year to engage in gun-reform activism, focusing mostly on getting students and others registered to vote for the elections and raising awareness about gun lobbies.

Hogg also told The Associated Press on Monday that he’s not sure what to choose for a career. He says he’d like to spend time figuring that out, potentially doing several internships. He says he’s interested in politics, journalism and environmental science — and could run for office someday.

He says he also wants to spend as much time as possible with his younger sister, a freshman.

