School Officials Recommend Revoking Cosby’s Honorary Degree

May 10, 2018 | :
by Associated Press

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Officials with the University of Maryland, College Park, have recommended revoking Bill Cosby’s honorary degree after the comedian’s sexual assault conviction.

University spokeswoman Katie Lawson tells The Baltimore Sun the decision by the school’s committee on honorary degrees will be sent to the University System of Maryland office for Board of Regents approval.

The newspaper reported Wednesday that Johns Hopkins University revoked Cosby’s honorary degree after jurors convicted him of drugging and molesting a Temple University employee in 2004.

Mike Lurie with the University System of Maryland says two other schools from the system are discussing requests to rescind honorary degrees awarded to Cosby.

Lurie says the Board of Regents may consider such a request as early as June 22, once it’s submitted to the system.

