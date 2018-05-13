Two University Alumni Make $43.9M Gift to Law School - Higher Education


Two University Alumni Make $43.9M Gift to Law School

May 13, 2018
by Associated Press

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. — Two University of Virginia School of Law alumni have made a $43.9-million donation to the school, the largest gift in its history.

The Daily Progress reports Martha and Bruce Karsh announced they will donate the money Thursday. The gift includes $18.9 million in matching funds from the university’s board of visitors, which will be given in the Karshes’ name.

The gift will be funded by 2022, will fund the school’s premier student scholarship program and establish the Karsh Center for Democracy. It’ll also create an endowed professorships fund to support faculty affiliated with the Karsh Center.

Bruce is co-founder, co-chairman and CEO of Los Angeles-based Oaktree Capital Management. Martha co-manages the Karsh Family Foundation giving and serves on the national board of the Knowledge Is Power Program Foundation.

