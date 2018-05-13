Florida University Student Deported Over Strange Behavior - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Florida University Student Deported Over Strange Behavior

May 13, 2018 | :
by Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Florida university student who police said exhibited strange behavior and had purchased high-powered rifles has been deported.

The Orlando Sentinel reports 26-year-old Wenliang Sun was in federal custody for about three months before he was deported to China on Tuesday.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokeswoman Tammy Spicer says Sun is prohibited from returning to the United States for at least 10 years.

University of Central Florida police began investigating Sun after he made “unusual statements” to a counselor last year.

Police discovered he had legally purchased two high-powered rifles. He told them he didn’t intend to harm himself or anyone else and there were no specific threats.

A judge revoked his visa in February when officials learned he wasn’t attending class, which is a requirement of the visa.

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Professor Explores Dark Side of the Anti-Trafficking Movement A rising young academic, Dr. Elena Shih — assistant professor of American Studies and Ethnic Studies at Brown University and faculty affiliate in sociology at the Watson Institute for International Studies — examines complex issues surrounding women’...
Mixed Grades on Race, Gender Report Card for College Sports The percentage of Black head coaches in Division I college basketball has declined the past 10 years. That startling development is among the findings in the 2017 version of the annual College Sport Racial and Gender Report Card, released Wednesday b...
University Building Evacuated After Powder-Throwing ‘Stunt’ ORLANDO, Fla. — A building at the University of Central Florida in Orlando has been evacuated after campus police say someone wearing a LeBron James Miami Heat basketball jersey stood up in a classroom and threw powder in the air. University p...
Student Accused in Kidnap, Torture, Death of Chinese Scholar A hearing is scheduled in the case of a former physics student accused of kidnapping and killing a University of Illinois scholar from China whose lawyers say they want the presiding judge to recuse himself in the death-penalty case. Monday's ...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

President Kennesaw State University
President Texas A&M University-Commerce
Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Elizabeth City State University
Director of Residential & Community Life Bridgewater College
Executive Director, MA LIbrary System Massachusetts Library System
Director of Athletics & Student Life Parkland College
University Advancement St. Lawrence University

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Most Promising Places to Work in Community Colleges
Issue Date: 05/17/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 04/26/2018

Active Duty Military Education
Issue Date: 05/31/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 05/10/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Are you happy with who your institution selected to deliver the commencement address?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>