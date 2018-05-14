South Carolina College Tops Fundraising Goal - Higher Education


South Carolina College Tops Fundraising Goal

May 14, 2018
by Associated Press

CHARLESTON, S.C. — A college in South Carolina has topped its goal for a fundraising drive.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reported that The Citadel Foundation has raised $250 million in the six-year campaign. The Citadel had hoped to raise $175 million for its 175th anniversary.

The school said Saturday that nearly 21,000 donors contributed to the campaign.

Officials say the money will be used for leadership and the cadet experience, academic excellence, athletics, facilities and strategic growth.

Some of the money is being used for construction of The Citadel’s business school.

Citadel Vice President John Dorrian said other funds are being used to offset a drop in state funding in recent years.

