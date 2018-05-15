Civil Rights Investigation Into Northwest College Concludes

CODY, Wyo. — Northwest College in northern Wyoming has agreed to implement a number of policy revisions and changes as a result of a pair of federal civil rights investigations.

The Cody Enterprise reports the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights recently concluded its investigations stemming from a 2016 complaint alleging the school discriminates on the basis of sex by not appropriately responding to complaints of sexual violence.

College President Stefani Hicswa says the college has already taken a number of steps to address the issues, including clarifying that anyone may file a civil rights complaint at any time and ensuring adequate training of sexual misconduct policy.

While the investigation has concluded, the Office of Civil Rights says it will monitor the school until all of the agreed recommendations are implemented.