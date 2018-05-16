College of St. Joseph in Danger of Losing Accreditation :

RUTLAND, Vt. A small, private Vermont college is in danger of losing its accreditation.

The Rutland Herald reports the New England Association of Schools and Colleges said Tuesday that the College of St. Joseph may not meet financial standards outlined by the Commission on Institutions of Higher Education.

The college’s board of trustees announced last month they were considering closing the school. Financial issues stem from falling enrollment and losses from an unsuccessful physician’s assistant program.

CSJ officials say the school has used 90 percent of its $5 million endowment.

The college must submit a report by June 28 that proves it has “sufficient human, financial, information, physical and technological resources.” The commission will review the report before it decides to put the school on probation.