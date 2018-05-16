Waffle House Shooting Hero, TSU Alum, Presents Funds Raised for Victims - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: Current News,News |

Waffle House Shooting Hero, TSU Alum, Presents Funds Raised for Victims

May 16, 2018 | :
by Walter Hudson

James Shaw Jr., the 29-year-old man who was hailed a hero for toppling a gunman who opened fire at a Waffle House in Antioch, Tenn., was recognized by his alma mater, Tennessee State University.

James Shaw, Jr. with TSU President Dr. Glenda Glover.

Shaw appeared on campus this week to meet with the seven families who were impacted by the shooting and to hand over nearly a quarter-million dollars he raised for them.

“I truly wish I was welcoming you to our university under different circumstances, but please know that you have all been in our thoughts and prayers since the horrific events of April 22 unfolded,” said TSU President Dr. Glenda Glover.

In a private ceremony, Shaw met individually with the families, who thanked him for his heroism during the shootings. He then gave over $240,000 to the injured victims and the families of Akilah DaSilva, DeEbony Groves, Taurean Sanderlin and Joey Perez, who died in the shooting.

A replica of the check was presented to the families during a luncheon and the amount will be evenly divided among the families.

Shaw has become a national hero after he wrestled a rifle away from Travis Reinking and tossed it over the counter before shoving the shooter out the door. Reinking has been charged with four counts of criminal homicide, four counts of attempted homicide and one count of possessing a firearm while committing a felony in connection to the shooting.

“Had you not been there, everybody in that building would have been killed,” Renee Hampton, the aunt of Sharita Henderson, who was wounded in the attack, told Shaw. “I just want to say thank you.”

Shaw said he plans to create a platform to address the issue of gun violence and mental illness.

Four balloons later were released on the university’s campus in remembrance of those killed.

Earlier this month, TSU set up a scholarship in Shaw’s name. More than $15,000 has been committed, and school officials said additional financial support has been pledged.

“The TSU family is extremely proud of alumnus James Shaw, Jr., for his bravery and courage,” said Glover. “James epitomizes the core values and mission of our institution, which is think, work and serve. His genuine concern for the well-being of others is a tribute to his parents, who are also TSU alumni.”

Glover said Shaw will receive a Special Presidential Recognition at Tennessee State’s homecoming in October.

Shaw said he was moved by the public recognition.

“Like I said, I was just trying to save myself. I did this with no recognition,” he said. “But it seems like it inspired so many people throughout the world. For that, I am greatly, greatly appreciative.”

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Charles Steger, Former Virginia Tech President, Dies at 70 RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Former Virginia Tech President Charles Steger Jr., who led the institution through a period of great change and faced both criticism and praise for his leadership during a 2007 mass shooting, has died, the university announced Mo...
Black Lives Continually Demeaned, Devalued, Dehumanized When the recent video of two Black men in Philadelphia being arrested at a Starbucks was exposed for the entire nation to witness, very few Black people were surprised. When another Black man and his friend were denied permission to use the LA Fit...
Buffalo Soldier Gets Historical Marker on Tennessee State Campus Tennessee State University will bestow an honor on one of its alumni, Lt. William McBryar, a Buffalo Soldier who was awarded the Medal of Honor for actions in 1890 during the Cherry Creek Campaign in the Arizona Territory. On Tuesday, the universi...
Students Around U.S. Stage Huge Walkout Against Gun Violence They bowed their heads in honor of the dead. They carried signs with messages such as “Never again” and “Am I next?” They railed against the National Rifle Association and the politicians who support it. And over and over, they repeated the messag...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

President/CEO Ashland Community and Technical College
President Baltimore City Community College
ACUHO-I Director of Research Initiatives Association of College & University Housing Office
Dean Prairie View A&M University
Director of Housing and Residential/Commuter Life University of New England
Associate Provost Lorain County Community College
Director, TRIO Student Support Services Program Iowa State University
Assistant Professor of Psychology University of Montevallo
Music: Full-Time Faculty American University
Educational Equity (Tenure track) Bethel University

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Most Promising Places to Work in Community Colleges
Issue Date: 05/17/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 04/26/2018

Active Duty Military Education
Issue Date: 05/31/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 05/10/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Does your campus have a food pantry?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>