Kent State Graduate Posts Photos of Herself with AR-10 Rifle :

KENT, Ohio — A Kent State University graduate is not apologizing for posting graduation photos of herself carrying a rifle on campus.

Kaitlin Bennett tweeted that she could “arm herself” now that she was a graduate of the university. Along with the AR-10 rifle, the photo shows a mortarboard with the words: “Come and take it.” According to the Kent State policy, the school prohibits students, faculty, and staff from carrying “deadly weapons.”

Bennett stated that she should have been able to carry the weapon as a student on campus, “especially since 4 unarmed students were shot and killed by the government.” That was a reference to Ohio National Guardsmen killing four students and wounding nine others at the school during a Vietnam War protest in 1970.

University spokesman Eric Mansfield tells WJW-TV Bennett notified the school that she was going to have the photos taken.