Ex-President of Temple University Fraternity Charged with Sexual Assault

May 17, 2018 | :
by Associated Press

The former president of a now-suspended fraternity at Temple University has been charged as part of a month-long investigation into sexual misconduct, underage drinking and drug use.

Ari Goldstein, 21, ex-president of the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity, was arraigned Wednesday afternoon on charges of sexual assault and is being held on $2 million bail, ABC’s Philadelphia station WPVI reported.

At least two reports of sexual assaults have been lodged against the fraternity, according to WPVI.

One case, involving a 19-year-old student at the Philadelphia school, has been referred to the district attorney, police said.

A separate case reported in March involved another 19-year-old student who said she passed out after accepting drinks from members of the fraternity, according to police.

“She was given several drinks by members of the fraternity,” Philadelphia Police Captain Mark Burgmann said during a press conference last month. “She says she became dizzy and disoriented, and that’s the last thing she remembered until she woke up in bed with one of the members of the fraternity.”

Temple suspended the fraternity last month.

Jonathan Pierce, a spokesperson for Alpha Epsilon Pi, said the fraternity was cooperating with authorities and they were “deeply troubled by the charges” against Goldstein.

“Alpha Epsilon Pi International has no additional information about the charges being brought,” Pierce said in a statement Wednesday. “We believe in due process but there is clearly no place for this behavior in our organization and, if proven true, I would expect the individual to be permanently expelled from our fraternity.”

Goldstein was removed as chapter president several weeks ago, before his arrest, Pierce said.

Goldstein is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing May 31. It is not clear if he has obtained an attorney.

