Why Are Only the White Marches the Right Marches? - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: News,Views |

Why Are Only the White Marches the Right Marches?

May 20, 2018 | :
by Tyler Hallmark

High school activism is now commonplace in America. Students are no longer the leaders of tomorrow: they are the leaders of today. In response, colleges and universities have voiced their support of these students exercising their free-speech rights. However, in this process of expressing support for these select student protests, institutions give validation to which topics are okay to march for – and which are not.

Following the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, a movement began. Stoneman Douglas students soon organized around issues of gun violence and, by 2018, the March for Our Lives found roots in high schools across the nation. At 10 a.m. on March 14, high school students boldly took up signs and marched out of their schools to make a statement against gun violence for #NationalSchoolWalkout.

In the midst of this growing movement, questions arose about how students’ activism may affect their college admissions. However, colleges and universities around the U.S. responded swiftly and encouragingly, tweeting their support of these students and ensuring them that exercising their right of free speech would not be held against them in the admissions process. According to the National Association for College Admission Counseling (NACAC) database that tracks these institutions’ responses, nearly 300 institutions have issued statements as of this article.

While the sentiment regarding student free speech is appreciated, one can’t help but wonder: where were these institutions and their respective statements of support during the Black Lives Matter marches?

In 2012, students across South Florida walked out of school in protest of the Trayvon Martin case. These walkouts would signal what was to come in 2013 and 2014, as another movement had begun: Black Lives Matter, a movement that campaigns against violence and systemic racism toward Black people. Driven by the shootings of Trayvon Martin, Tamir Rice, Tanisha Anderson, Mya Hall, Mike Brown and countless others, Black Lives Matter walkouts and marches picked up steam in schools throughout the country as students protested cases of police brutality against Black citizens. Yet few, if any, institutions issued statements regarding student participation in nonviolent demonstrations at the time.

Moreover, Black Lives Matter is not the only movement that has been ignored by higher education. In 2016, another series of protests occurred at Standing Rock Indian Reservation regarding the Dakota Access Pipeline. For students who couldn’t make it to the reservation to protest, many organized their own walkouts to show support. In Minnesota, hundreds of students from high schools in the Twin Cities walked out to show their support for Standing Rock. But, yet again, colleges and universities were silent.

In fact, if we examine some of these institutions’ recent history, they have acted in stark contrast to what their recent statements may suggest. At The Ohio State University (OSU), the institution claims to support “everyone’s right to civic engagement” and promises that “disciplinary action related to lawful protest will not impact a student or applicant’s admissions outcome.” Yet, in a 2016 sit-in at OSU’s student union, administrators threatened student protesters with arrest and expulsion.

The question then arises: Why were institutions so silent then, and what has caused them to speak out now?

Perhaps it is because the faces at the forefront of March for Our Lives are largely upper middle-class White students, which contrasts with the movements that preceded it. Or perhaps it is because the issue at the center of March for Our Lives now affects White people. After all, there has been much said about how Black students have been arguing against gun violence for awhile, yet never received the deserved attention until the Parkland students led the marches.

Regardless of the reason, it is a shame that higher education institutions perpetuate these notions that deliberately neglect Black voices and concerns – though we shouldn’t be surprised. After all, higher education is a White space, and our campuses spew racial intolerance daily.

This article isn’t meant to critique institutions for speaking out on students’ free-speech rights – in fact, it’s encouraged and applauded. However, it is necessary to point out the White privilege in institutional actions and call for institutions to do better. It is necessary that institutions recognize the value of all protests – not just those where White students are at the center. Institutions can no longer promise equitable treatment for their students on campus (regardless of whether that promise holds true in itself) while simultaneously affording attention to only White-centered issues and happenings in the world.

And if institutions don’t speak out on topics relating to communities of color, then why would we expect them to become any more diverse in the years to come – a problem all too often faced in higher education?

To borrow a line from Dr. Juliana Martínez, “Diversity is not something you consume. It is something you produce by challenging personal, institutional and societal bias through concrete and sustained action.”

It is time that we recognize institutional bias – and do something about it.

Tyler Hallmark is a Ph.D. student in Higher Education & Student Affairs at The Ohio State University.

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Houston Community College Student Arrested for Making Terrorist Threat HOUSTON – A 21-year-old student at Houston Community College has been arrested in connection with a shooting threat at the school last weekend. Luis Antonio Rivera faces a felony charge for allegedly making a terrorist threat, according to the Har...
David Hogg Is Postponing College to Push Gun Control PARKLAND, Fla. — Marjory Stoneman Douglas student David Hogg says he wants voters to know which lawmakers are backed by the National Rifle Association before the mid-term elections. The #NeverAgain leader and high school senior says he’s postponin...
Black Lives Continually Demeaned, Devalued, Dehumanized When the recent video of two Black men in Philadelphia being arrested at a Starbucks was exposed for the entire nation to witness, very few Black people were surprised. When another Black man and his friend were denied permission to use the LA Fit...
The Hate U Give I anxiously waited for my grandmother to pick me up. Humming and dancing to my father’s old-school music in the background. I was looking outside the front-room window. I saw three teenagers of color walking down the street. A black car had approache...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

President/CEO Ashland Community and Technical College
President Baltimore City Community College
ACUHO-I Director of Research Initiatives Association of College & University Housing Office
Dean Prairie View A&M University
Director of Housing and Residential/Commuter Life University of New England
Associate Provost Lorain County Community College
Director, TRIO Student Support Services Program Iowa State University
Assistant Professor of Psychology University of Montevallo
Music: Full-Time Faculty American University
Educational Equity (Tenure track) Bethel University

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Active Duty Military Education
Issue Date: 05/31/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 05/10/2018

LGBTQA Pride Month
Issue Date: 06/14/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 05/24/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Does your campus have a food pantry?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>