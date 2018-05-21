Hillary Clinton to Receive Prestigious Harvard Medal - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Hillary Clinton to Receive Prestigious Harvard Medal

May 21, 2018 | :
by Associated Press

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Hillary Clinton is being honored with a medal during Harvard University’s graduation week.
The former First Lady, U.S. Senator, Secretary of State and Democratic candidate for president will be awarded Friday in Cambridge with the Radcliffe Medal, which the university says honors individuals whose life and work have had a “transformative impact on society.”
Organizers say Clinton was chosen because she’s a “champion for human rights,” a “skilled legislator” and “an advocate of American leadership” on the world stage.
Former Secretary of State and 2001 Radcliffe Medalist Madeleine Albright will deliver a personal tribute to Clinton, and Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey will take part in a keynote conversation with her Friday.
Previous medal recipients include Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and former U.S. Senator Elizabeth Dole.

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Why We Celebrate Graduation season brings me tremendous joy. I love seeing the various photos, video clips and stories of graduates who have overcome tremendous odds. My inner crafting nerd marvels at the talent displayed on creatively decorated graduation caps. I...
More Colleges Host Women as Grad Speakers This graduation season, the podium is all hers. For the first time in at least two decades, the majority of the nation’s top colleges are featuring women as their spring commencement speakers, a shift that industry experts credit to the wave of fe...
Amid #MeToo, More Colleges Host Women As Graduation Speakers This graduation season, the podium is all hers. For the first time in at least two decades, the majority of the nation's top colleges are featuring women as their spring commencement speakers, a shift that industry experts credit to the wave of fe...
Simmons’ Presidency Ushers in New Era for Prairie View Dr. Ruth J. Simmons PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas – Dr. Ruth J. Simmons took the mantle this weekend as the first woman and eighth president of Prairie View A&M University, marking the special occasion with the creation of a $100,000 scholarship to hon...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

President/CEO Ashland Community and Technical College
President Baltimore City Community College
ACUHO-I Director of Research Initiatives Association of College & University Housing Office
Dean Prairie View A&M University
Director of Housing and Residential/Commuter Life University of New England
Associate Provost Lorain County Community College
Director, TRIO Student Support Services Program Iowa State University
Assistant Professor of Psychology University of Montevallo
Music: Full-Time Faculty American University
Educational Equity (Tenure track) Bethel University

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Active Duty Military Education
Issue Date: 05/31/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 05/10/2018

LGBTQA Pride Month
Issue Date: 06/14/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 05/24/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Does your campus have a food pantry?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>