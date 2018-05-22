Ohio College Student Graduates With 8 Associate Degrees - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Ohio College Student Graduates With 8 Associate Degrees

May 22, 2018 | :
by Associated Press

KIRTLAND, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio student who recently earned eight associate degrees from his community college now has his eye on getting a bachelor’s degree and a job as an engineer.

The News-Herald in Willoughby reports 33-year-old Chris Hayden graduated with all of those degrees from Lakeland Community College in Kirtland on May 12.

The Eastlake native says he wanted to gain as much knowledge as he could and tie together a range of disciplines. His job helped provide tuition assistance, and he worked full time during his studies.

Hayden says he would have stopped if he thought he couldn’t handle it.

He is now looking to get a bachelor’s degree in engineering. Unsurprisingly, he says he might pursue more than one degree.

 

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Alabama College Gets $1.5M Grant for Auto Tech Center DECATUR, Ala. — An Alabama community college has been awarded a $1.5-million federal grant for its planned automotive technology training center in Decatur-annexed Limestone County. Decatur Daily reports the grant was announced Wednesday for the C...
Foundation Offers Recent Graduates $5,000 to Move to Ohio City The city council of Hamilton, Ohio has unanimously endorsed a plan that will offer a $5,000 “reverse scholarship” to assist with student loan payments for recent college or trade-school graduates willing to move there. Funding for the “Talent Attr...
Some 2-year Colleges Test-driving New Model This fall, Minnesota’s University of St. Thomas will open the doors to Dougherty Family College in Minneapolis, a two-year college within the university. Dougherty will welcome students from underserved communities in the Twin Cities area who might n...
Dual Enrollment Movement Seeks Bigger Role in Education The first time Anthony Lloyd heard about a high school that supposedly offered students the chance to graduate with an associate degree, he balked at the idea because it sounded unreal. “Honestly, I didn’t believe it,” Lloyd said of the high schoo...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Associate Vice President for Finance Austin Peay State University
President/CEO Ashland Community and Technical College
President Baltimore City Community College
ACUHO-I Director of Research Initiatives Association of College & University Housing Office
Dean Prairie View A&M University
Director of Housing and Residential/Commuter Life University of New England
Associate Provost Lorain County Community College
Director, TRIO Student Support Services Program Iowa State University
Assistant Professor of Psychology University of Montevallo
Music: Full-Time Faculty American University
Educational Equity (Tenure track) Bethel University

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Active Duty Military Education
Issue Date: 05/31/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 05/10/2018

LGBTQA Pride Month
Issue Date: 06/14/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 05/24/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Does your campus have a food pantry?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>