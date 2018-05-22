Michigan Democrats Propose Free Community College Plan - Higher Education


Michigan Democrats Propose Free Community College Plan

May 22, 2018 | :
by Associated Press

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s House Democrats want the state to provide full-tuition scholarships for community college students.

Lawmakers announced the plan, titled the HirED Opportunity Act, in the Capitol on Monday. It would grant the scholarship to recent high school graduates who enroll fulltime in a community college. They must maintain a 2.0 grade point average and participate in mentorship and community service programs. For older adults, the program would cover tuition and place them in a career training program.

To be eligible, individuals must fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, the U.S. government’s free form for students to receive loans, grants and other types of financial aid. The potential HirED program would fill in remaining tuition costs.

The plan will likely face opposition in the GOP-controlled Legislature.

