University of Memphis to Waive Tuition for Fallen Soldiers’ Families - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: Current News,News |

University of Memphis to Waive Tuition for Fallen Soldiers’ Families

May 30, 2018 | :
by Sammy G. Allen

Starting this fall, students whose parents or spouses were killed or disabled in military service can attend the University of Memphis without paying tuition, university officials announced Wednesday.

Dr. M. David Rudd

“The University of Memphis is the first institution of higher learning nationally to partner with Folds of Honor to support higher education for spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members,” said  Dr. M. David Rudd, the university’s president.

The Folds of Honor scholarship offers $5,000 annually – with the addition of private donations and other support funds to cover the financial gap – as payment in full for tuition for all Tennessee residents and others around the country, in accordance with capacity.

“We would not exist as a country without the service and sacrifice of so many who defend our freedom,” said Rudd, who is a veteran. “The families are serving as well, and the loss of a parent or spouse presents a huge hardship, emotionally and financially. The University of Memphis is committed to cover any gap that exists and to relieve these families of that burden.

“The hope is that other universities will follow, helping the University of Memphis establish a national consortium committed to recognizing the remarkable contributions and sacrifices of our men and women in uniform.”

The university accepts the national Folds of Honor Scholarship, which undergraduate students under age 24 can receive if a parent was severely injured or killed while on active duty. Spouses of any age also qualify if they have not remarried.

Beginning in the fall, the university will accept that scholarship as full payment, the first institution of higher education to do so.

Average university tuition is about $9,700 a year, which does not include room and board, fees and textbooks. Rudd said the university will help qualifying students seek other scholarships, as well.

“This sacrifice is remarkable and we need to recognize that,” Rudd said.

University of Memphis Trustee David North was instrumental in making the connection with Folds of Honor. He presented the idea to the university’s board earlier this year and it was approved, the university said.

A formal agreement between the university and Folds of Honor is expected within weeks.

“The scholarship arrangement is still in the planning stages, and there will be more details available in coming weeks, said Chuck Gallina, a University of Memphis spokesman. “There are many details to be worked out.”

The Tennessee Higher Education Commission named the University of Memphis a VETS Campus in 2015, one of 12 institutions in Tennessee to be recognized for its service to student veterans.

 

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 WW II Veteran to Graduate 68 Years After Leaving College TOLEDO, Ohio — Like so many American soldiers returning home from World War II, Bob Barger started working a new job and going to college. Once he settled into his career and raising a family, finishing school was no longer a priority. Now, 68 yea...
Beyonce Gives $100,000 to Four Historically Black Schools NEW YORK — Beyonce paid tribute to historically Black colleges during her groundbreaking Coachella performance, and now the singer is donating $100,000 to four Black universities. The superstar singer announced Monday the Homecoming Scholars Award...
Columbia Offers Scholarships to Syrians, Despite Visa Ban NEW YORK — Columbia University is moving ahead with the second round of a scholarship program for displaced Syrian students. That's despite President Donald Trump's travel ban that currently bars visas, including student visas, for Syrian national...
Alabama A&M’s First Capital Campaign Hugely Successful When leaders at Alabama A&M University began the institution’s first-ever capital campaign — called “Imagine the Future” — back in 2010, one of the first things they did was look within. “The most important thing that we did was to lead by exa...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Associate Vice President for Finance Austin Peay State University
President/CEO Ashland Community and Technical College
President Baltimore City Community College
ACUHO-I Director of Research Initiatives Association of College & University Housing Office
Dean Prairie View A&M University
Director of Housing and Residential/Commuter Life University of New England
Associate Provost Lorain County Community College
Director, TRIO Student Support Services Program Iowa State University
Assistant Professor of Psychology University of Montevallo
Music: Full-Time Faculty American University
Educational Equity (Tenure track) Bethel University

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Active Duty Military Education
Issue Date: 05/31/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 05/10/2018

LGBTQA Pride Month
Issue Date: 06/14/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 05/24/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Does your campus have a food pantry?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>