JOHN A. KUYKENDALL III :

JOHN A. KUYKENDALL III was named dean of the School of Education at the University of Indianapolis, effective July 1. Kuykendall is currently an associate professor of education and director of the School of Education at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. He earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, a master’s degree from Christian Brothers University in Memphis and a Ph.D. from Indiana University.