University of Idaho Extends Leave for Athletic Director - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

University of Idaho Extends Leave for Athletic Director

June 1, 2018 | :
by Associated Press

BOISE, IDAHO

The University of Idaho says it has extended its athletic director’s administrative leave until the school completes an investigation into sexual assault complaints made against a football player.

University President Chuck Staben announced Thursday that Rob Spear was originally placed on a 60-day administrative leave in April and it was set to expire this week. However, the school has since agreed Spear will remain on leave until the investigation is finished and the school has a chance to review the findings, as well as make a decision on Spear’s employment status.

Spear has faced criticism amid news reports on the handling of complaints alleging sexual assault against a football player by three different women in 2012 and 2013. Both Spear and the university have acknowledged proper policies weren’t followed in one of the cases.

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Associate Vice President for Finance Austin Peay State University
President/CEO Ashland Community and Technical College
President Baltimore City Community College
ACUHO-I Director of Research Initiatives Association of College & University Housing Office
Dean Prairie View A&M University
Director of Housing and Residential/Commuter Life University of New England
Associate Provost Lorain County Community College
Director, TRIO Student Support Services Program Iowa State University
Assistant Professor of Psychology University of Montevallo
Music: Full-Time Faculty American University
Educational Equity (Tenure track) Bethel University

Upcoming Diverse Issues

LGBTQA Pride Month
Issue Date: 06/14/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 05/24/2018

Retirement Perspectives & Tributes
Issue Date: 06/28/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 06/07/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Does your campus have a food pantry?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>