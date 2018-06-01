Wisconsin Educator Picked to be UA Anchorage Chancellor - Higher Education


Wisconsin Educator Picked to be UA Anchorage Chancellor

June 1, 2018 | :
by Associated Press

ANCHORAGE, Alaska —

A Wisconsin educator will be the next chancellor of the University of Alaska Anchorage.

UA President Jim Johnsen announced that Dr. Cathy Sandeen will succeed Sam Gingerich on Sept. 15.

Sandeen is chancellor of the University of Wisconsin Colleges and the University of Wisconsin-Extension.

She oversees combined faculty and staff of 2,200 and an annual operating budget of $350 million. The university says Sandeen managed the reorganization of both institutions, resulting in more than $8 million in annual savings.

She previously held positions in the University of California system at UCLA, Santa Cruz and San Francisco.

