Security: Spokane Falls College Newspapers Weren’t Stolen - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Security: Spokane Falls College Newspapers Weren’t Stolen

June 1, 2018 | :
by Associated Press

SPOKANE, Wash. –

Spokane Falls Community College security has determined hundreds of copies of the student newspaper were not stolen in April, as student journalists suspected.

The Spokesman-Review reported recently that about 400 copies of the March 8 issue of the Communicator disappeared from the racks at a rapid pace on April 2 and April 3, as students and staff returned to campus after spring break.

The issue featured an unflattering front-page about Darren Pitcher, who resigned as the college’s president in February amid allegations of sexual assault and harassment. Student journalists believed someone stole the papers to hide the coverage.

Kenneth DeMello, campus safety director, said whoever took those papers wasn’t technically stealing them because they appeared “free for the taking.” DeMello said there are no surveillance cameras in that area.

 

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Associate Vice President for Finance Austin Peay State University
President/CEO Ashland Community and Technical College
President Baltimore City Community College
ACUHO-I Director of Research Initiatives Association of College & University Housing Office
Dean Prairie View A&M University
Director of Housing and Residential/Commuter Life University of New England
Associate Provost Lorain County Community College
Director, TRIO Student Support Services Program Iowa State University
Assistant Professor of Psychology University of Montevallo
Music: Full-Time Faculty American University
Educational Equity (Tenure track) Bethel University

Upcoming Diverse Issues

LGBTQA Pride Month
Issue Date: 06/14/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 05/24/2018

Retirement Perspectives & Tributes
Issue Date: 06/28/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 06/07/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Does your campus have a food pantry?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>