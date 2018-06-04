Ohio State University to Expand Aid Initiative to Regionals - Higher Education


Ohio State University to Expand Aid Initiative to Regionals

June 4, 2018 | :
by Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio –

Ohio State University plans to expand a financial aid program from its main campus to include regional campuses.

The university expects to spend some $3 million a year starting in spring 2019 to extend the program aiming to close the aid gap for low- and moderate-income students. The aid package begins this fall for in-state students in Columbus who qualify for federal Pell Grants. It’s meant to cover tuition and mandatory fees that remain after federal and state aid is applied.

Ohio State expects the “Buckeye Opportunity Program” to help some 3,000 main-campus students.

The expansion is expected to help some 1,200 full-time students at Ohio State’s Lima, Mansfield, Marion and Newark campuses, along with its Agricultural Technical Institute in Wooster.

 

