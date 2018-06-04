#ReclaimingMyTime - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: Blogs,News |

#ReclaimingMyTime

June 4, 2018 | :
by

In the fall of 2017, Maxine Waters, U.S. Representative for California’s 43rd congressional district, had an exchange with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin at a House Committee on Financial Services hearing regarding letters sent to him during a Trump Administration hearing to which he did not respond.

When Mnuchin was given the floor to respond, he stated that he had in fact received the letters and continued to compliment Waters. As he strayed from the question, Waters responded: “Reclaiming my time, reclaiming my time.” Mnuchin asked the chairman to not be interrupted, and Waters stated, “What [the chairman] failed to tell was when you are on my time, I can reclaim it. He left that out, so I am reclaiming it. Please respond to the question…”

#ReclaimingMyTime went viral on Twitter and has become popular among teens and young adults. It has also been words of power embraced by women of color who, like Waters, are often misinterpreted and/or seen as inferior.

Lately, I have found myself exhausted – not due to the nature of my career, but rather the constant battle of learning how to say “no.” Several times a week, I will get demands regarding my time, not asks. I recently read Shonda Rhimes’ book Year of Yes: How to Dance it Out, Stand in the Sun and Be Your Own Person, which discusses her personal growth of embracing “yes” when she is most scared. While I admire Rhimes’ tenacity, I could only think, “What about the ‘no’s?’”

I am hopeful that I will write Years of No: How Latinas Can Protect Their Time on the Tenure Track that answers the question of how do Latinas say “no” in academia when there are so few of us.

Waters provides us a language to do so. I am #ReclaimingMyTime and saying “no” as a Latina academic for several reasons.

I am left to revisit the first piece I wrote for Diverse with statistics from the National Center for Education Statistics for 2015. Less than 1 percent of Chicana and Puerto Rican women attain a PhD. More startling, Hispanic women make up 1 percent or less of full-time professors in the U.S. When I wrote that I had yet to secure a tenure-track position, now that I have I am reminded about the complex realities of these statistics.

As I begin my tenure-track position in the fall, I have been warned to protect my time and that it is okay to say “no.”

This advice I received from tenured women-of-color faculty who speak from experience. Women of color often take on more than what is necessary and are more likely to experience reprisal for doing so. Written/Unwritten: Diversity and the Hidden Truths of Tenure by Patricia Matthew is an edited book investigating the unwritten rules and sacrifices faculty of color go through in attaining or being rejected tenure. Matthew concludes that the “hidden” truth is that faculty of color are held to a higher standard than their White counterparts.

Specifically, for women, our tenure tracks are complicated if we want to have children naturally or by other means. I often ask myself: Should I put off having kids before going up for tenure? Is having children possible given the amount of stress we are under? What kind of family sacrifices will I have to make to sustain my career?

Mary Ann Mason, Nicholas H. Wolfinger, and Marc Goulden state in Do Babies Matter? Gender and Family in the Ivory Tower: “Put simply, there are far fewer women than men at the top of the academic ladder, and these women are much less likely to be married or have children than are the men at the top…Mothers are more likely to sink to the second tier of academia or leave higher education altogether.”

Is this my fate if I have children?

I wish to leave this piece with the words of Michelle Tellez, a Latina scholar who was denied tenure after eight years serving as an assistant professor. In her piece, “Why We Must Write: A Reflection on Tenure Denial and Coloring Between the Lines,” she states: “For me, it means that we have to ask ourselves in what ways we want to contribute to our world. I am even more convinced that we must do work that we are politically, spiritually, and emotionally connected to, work that is accountable to the communities that we represent and are tied to. When we lose this, there is also a loss of joy, creative freedom, and the ability to self-determine and shape our lives.”

What I am writing here today is nothing new. As I learn how to say “no” every day, it does not go without care. I need to put my best foot forward and be the best possible version of myself. As difficult as it is for us to say “no” as women of color in academics, I will as I #ReclaimMyTime.

Dr. Nichole Margarita Garcia is a postdoctoral research fellow at the University of Pennsylvania’s Graduate School of Education. You can follow her on Twitter @DrNicholeGarcia

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Fix Yo’ Face: Angela Rye, Me, and Cardi B The bell rang, signaling recess was over. Everyone was in utter chaos, running around trying to catch the last breath of fresh air before we had to return to our studies. We could tell that our teacher was visibly upset because we did not line up in ...
“You Don’t Look Like a Professor” It is 8 a.m. and I am rushing to the office for a meeting. I enter the building, briskly walking. I hear someone talking in the background. The voice grows louder. “Excuse me, are you lost?” Now, I realize that this person is talking to me. I stop an...
Professors Walk Picket Lines at U of Illinois-Springfield SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Dozens of University of Illinois-Springfield protesters walked a picket line a day after their union announced a strike. The University of Illinois Springfield United Faculty union represents nearly 170 tenured and tenure-track...
O’Reilly and Floundering at FOX An unimaginable, or rather highly unlikely, situation transpired last week with the firing of Bill O’Reilly, host of the popular FOX News program The O’Reilly Factor, for numerous allegations of sexual harassment and other forms of misconduct. Only a...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Associate Vice President for Finance Austin Peay State University
President/CEO Ashland Community and Technical College
President Baltimore City Community College
ACUHO-I Director of Research Initiatives Association of College & University Housing Office
Dean Prairie View A&M University
Director of Housing and Residential/Commuter Life University of New England
Associate Provost Lorain County Community College
Director, TRIO Student Support Services Program Iowa State University
Assistant Professor of Psychology University of Montevallo
Music: Full-Time Faculty American University
Educational Equity (Tenure track) Bethel University

Upcoming Diverse Issues

LGBTQA Pride Month
Issue Date: 06/14/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 05/24/2018

Retirement Perspectives & Tributes
Issue Date: 06/28/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 06/07/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Does your campus have a food pantry?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>