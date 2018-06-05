Wheeling Jesuit University Starts Presidential Search - Higher Education


Higher Education
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Wheeling Jesuit University Starts Presidential Search

June 5, 2018 | :
by Associated Press

WHEELING, W.VA.

Wheeling Jesuit University has started the search for its next president.

The university Board of Trustees announced the presidential search Monday.

Debra Townsley’s appointment as interim president ends in mid-July. She took over after the Rev. James J. Fleming resigned as president in January 2017 after four years.

The university says in a news release that chief of staff Mark Phillips will serve as acting president after Townsley steps down and will work with the Board of Trustees to facilitate the search process.

