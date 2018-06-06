Ex-Medical School Dean Sent to Trial in Nassar Fallout - Higher Education


Ex-Medical School Dean Sent to Trial in Nassar Fallout

June 6, 2018 | :
by Associated Press

EAST LANSING, Mich.—

A former medical school dean at Michigan State University was ordered to trial Tuesday on criminal charges that grew from the investigation of disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar.

Two women, including a current medical student, told a judge about sexual harassment by William Strampel, including bawdy talk about sex and nude photos and a groping incident. Investigators found about two dozen sexually explicit photos and videos on his campus computer and a hidden camera in his office.

Strampel, 70, was dean of the osteopathic medical school until December. He continues to collect a salary while Michigan State tries to yank his tenure and fire him.

A medical student told Judge Richard Ball that she felt “trapped” in Strampel’s office as a conversation about a bad test score turned to nude photos.

“I was very scared. … Almost went into a survival mode as there was no one in the room with us. There was no one in the adjacent room,” the woman testified.

Another woman said Strampel firmly grabbed her buttocks at a scholarship dinner “like you would hold a baseball.”

The Associated Press is not naming the women at the request of prosecutors.

Strampel was ordered to trial on a high misdemeanor and misconduct in office, a felony. Two other misdemeanors are also part of the case.

“Dean Strampel had too much power and too much ego and attempted to use those things in a corrupt fashion to young ladies that are coming into his office who are having some academic issue,” said Assistant Attorney General Bill Rollstin.

Strampel also had oversight of Nassar, a campus doctor who regularly treated female gymnasts. Strampel is accused of failing to ensure that Nassar was following restrictions that were ordered in 2014 as a result of sexual assault allegations. Nassar is serving decades in prison for assault and child pornography crimes.

Strampel’s attorney, John Dakmak, said he wasn’t surprised that his client was ordered to trial. The evidence burden at this stage is low.

“There’s much more to come. There’s going to be more to be told in circuit court,” Dakmak said.

 

RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Bill: College Leaders Must Be Told of Sex Misconduct Cases LANSING, Mich. — The governing board of each Michigan public university would be required to receive written notice of any incident of possible sexual misconduct under legislation that marks the latest response to the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scanda...
Post-Nassar Sex-Assault Probe Snares Michigan State Official EAST LANSING, Mich. – A sexual abuse scandal at Michigan State University widened Tuesday as authorities charged a medical school official with failing to keep former sports doctor Larry Nassar in line and accused him of groping female students and s...
Pioneering Historian Mines Black Women’s History Editor’s Note: Diverse: Issues In Higher Education has announced the three distinguished 2018 recipients of the Dr. John Hope Franklin Award. Dr. Darlene Clark Hine is the first to be profiled  in a series that runs Wednesday through Friday. As a ...
Hard-nosed Ex-Governor Named Michigan State Interim President LANSING, Mi. – Michigan State University turned to a hard-nosed former governor and alumnus on Wednesday to right the ship following scathing criticism over former doctor Larry Nassar's ability to molest young female athletes for decades under the gu...
