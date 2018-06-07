New Faces Fill University of Wyoming Leadership Positions :

LARAMIE, Wyo. –

The University of Wyoming has seen big changes in its leadership over the past few years.

Of the 11 positions that report directly to President Laurie Nichols, only three are occupied by people who had those positions three years ago. The other eight positions have either been created, replaced or are currently occupied by an interim appointment following a retirement.

By the end of 2018, five of UW’s seven vice presidents will likely be filled by people appointed since Nichols took office in May 2016.

Nichols tells the Laramie Boomerang that the turnover was primarily due to retirements.

Vice President of Information Technology Robert Aylward and Vice President for Institutional Advancement Ben Blalock are the only two vice presidents who predate Nichols’ hiring.