GCU Spending $120 Million on Construction Projects This Summer :

PHOENIX —

Construction crews are staying busy over the summer at Grand Canyon University.

GCU President Brian Mueller said the university has about $120 million to spend on construction projects this summer. It is building everything from new dorm rooms to a new activities center. Most projects will be completed by the start of the fall.

“We’ve had a lot of big building years, but this has been our biggest,” Mueller said. “We’re right in the middle of it, and everything is on target in terms of its completion date.”

One of the buildings being constructed include a 150,000-square-foot building to expand the Colangelo College of Business.

Mueller said the college is attracting students, and they need space to keep up with the growth. He noted of the 21,000 students who will be attending GCU in the fall, nearly 4,000 will be enrolled in the Colangelo College of Business.

“There’s a spirit of entrepreneurism there, and a spirit around conscious capitalism and conducting business for the greater good,” he said, referring to the college.

Also under construction are two apartment-style student residence halls, bringing the total number of residence halls to 21. Each one will be about 240,000 square feet and will have 600 beds. Mueller said the additional dorms are needed because the university is experiencing tremendous growth.

“There will be 7,200 new students in this new class alone,” she said. “We’re just barely keeping up with the demand.”

Two more residence halls will be built next year.

Students will also have access to the 135,000-square-foot Canyon Activities Center. It’ll have 10 multi-purpose courts and large meeting spaces, and it will house students involved in intramural and club sports. It’ll also provide a separate room for the Thundering Heard Pep Band, as well as additional space for clubs to meet.

When students head to campus in the fall, they’ll also have more room to park. A new parking garage is being built. It’ll provide 2,000 new sparking spaces for students who live on campus and 400 for faculty and staff, as well as visitors to the Canyon Activities Center.

In addition, there will be several new eateries, including a Chick-fil-A and Pita Jungle.

“We’re excited about this upcoming school year,” Mueller said. “All this new building I believe will add to students’ academic experience, as well as their social experience.”